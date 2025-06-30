Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 21,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,039 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.4% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $164,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

