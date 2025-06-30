Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCZ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

