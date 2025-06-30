Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $315.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $317.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.