Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $315.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $317.26.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.