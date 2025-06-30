Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 2.9%

Ferrari stock opened at $491.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.35 and its 200 day moving average is $453.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.