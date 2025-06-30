Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $785,000 Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 336,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEACOR Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

