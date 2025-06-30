Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMWB. Barclays reduced their price target on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

