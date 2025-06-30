Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
