Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $889,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL opened at $51.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

