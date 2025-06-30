Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

JHML stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

