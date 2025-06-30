Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $17,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7,845.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

