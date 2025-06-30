Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $87.47 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

