Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

