Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $979,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 289,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

