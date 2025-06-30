Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 21,887 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.87 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

