Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,725 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXDT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,037,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 14,717.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NXDT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $220,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. This trade represents a 175.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 383,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. The trade was a 35.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,264 shares of company stock valued at $817,068 over the last ninety days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

