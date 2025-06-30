Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.