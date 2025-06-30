Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,548 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $105,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 168.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

