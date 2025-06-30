Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,538 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

