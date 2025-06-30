Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $279.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.97.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.10.

In other news, Director Atif Rafiq sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.18, for a total transaction of $64,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,101.32. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $563,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

