Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

