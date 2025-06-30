Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MP Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,524,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of MP opened at $32.85 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

View Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.