Orser Capital Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.14.

Microsoft stock opened at $495.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $499.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

