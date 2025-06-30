Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock worth $180,327,603. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.