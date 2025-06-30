Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,745,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after buying an additional 320,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $179.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

