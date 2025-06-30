Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $36.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

PAY opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 152,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,763.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

