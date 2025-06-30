PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6%

PYPL opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

