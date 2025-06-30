Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Survey

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -274.90% Centerra Gold 3.68% 8.71% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerra Gold 0 3 3 2 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pelangio Exploration and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Centerra Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A Centerra Gold $1.21 billion 1.20 $80.39 million $0.19 37.08

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Pelangio Exploration on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

