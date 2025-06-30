Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Shares of AXON opened at $818.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $714.97 and its 200 day moving average is $630.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 197.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $820.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

