Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,889 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.