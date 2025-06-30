Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $199,065,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
