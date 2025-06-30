Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.97. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $291.72 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.