Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 104.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 195.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.5% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 141.9% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,880. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.16 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

