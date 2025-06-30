Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,606.82 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,694.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,534.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

