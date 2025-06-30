Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,666 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,384,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,465,000 after acquiring an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

