Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,136,000 after buying an additional 959,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,966,000.

Shares of USTB opened at $50.78 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

