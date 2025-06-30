Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,619 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,219 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after buying an additional 454,810 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,411,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,276,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,633,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,078,000 after buying an additional 123,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after buying an additional 182,394 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

