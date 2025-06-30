Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 795,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

