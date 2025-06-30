Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

