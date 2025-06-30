Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS stock opened at $347.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

