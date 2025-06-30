Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after buying an additional 68,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 333,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 551,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.19 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

