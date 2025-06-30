Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $7,482,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,762.40. This represents a 58.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $92,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,430.56. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,218 shares of company stock valued at $35,130,249. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $49.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

