Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $305,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

