Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

