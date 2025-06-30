Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

