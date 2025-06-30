Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

