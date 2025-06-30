Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

