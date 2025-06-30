Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

