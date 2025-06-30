Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $242.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $330,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,530 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,301. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,552 shares of company stock worth $63,965,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.