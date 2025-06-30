Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 788.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

