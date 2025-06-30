Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $148,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.51 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

